IMA to hold awareness camps on coronavirus in Chittoor dist.

The Indian Medical Association (Tirupati chapter) has embarked on a mission to spread awareness on the dreaded coronavirus at all mandal headquarters in Chittoor district, covering select educational institutions and villages.

Addressing a gathering of students and paramedical staff at the Government Degree College at Puttur on Thursday, the IMA Tirupati chapter president, Dr. Ravi Raju said that the key factor involved in tackling the coronavirus threat was to educate the masses not to panic, but to utilise all available precautions at the disposal of the district medical and health administration and the services of the IMA.

The IMA functionary said that going by the alarming number of casualties in China and detection of cases in India, the threat perception of its spread should not be ruled out, though the current level of incidence was not alarming. “Epidemics could be effectively tackled through the concerted efforts of the government authorities and general public,” he said.

Precautions

Ravi Raju said that people could avoid joining heavy congregations besides postponing tours to chilly areas, maintaining personal hygiene and approaching only qualified doctors when they are suffering from the general symptoms of fever, cold and cough as coronavirus is an epidemic, but required symptomatic treatment only.

At present, isolation wards were set up at the SVRR Hospital and SVIMS in Tirupati, government hospitals at Chittoor, Madanapalle and the area hospitals at Puttur, Nagari, Piler and Palamaner. “As it is not feasible to have such wards in primary health centres and cluster hospitals, the public should cooperate in this regard,” he said.

On Sunday (February 9), the IMA and the AP Government Doctors’ Association (Chittoor unit) would be jointly organising a CME (Continuing Medical Education) programme on coronavirus threat at SVRR Hospital, Dr. Ravi Raju said.