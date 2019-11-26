IMA to adopt mandals vulnerable to viral fevers in Chittoor

The Indian Medical Association (Tirupati region) has come forward to adopt the mandals vulnerable to the viral fevers in Chittoor district. The pilot project was launched with Narayanavanam mandal of Puttur circle on Tuesday.

Satyavedu MLA K. Adimulam and IMA president (Tirupati) P. Ravi Raju launched the programme at the MPDO office at Narayanavanam. Medical and paramedical staff, and newly-joined staff of the village secretariats of the mandal were present.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Adimulam said that it was a welcome sign that the IMA had joined the health mission of the State government by adopting Narayanavanam mandal. He said that the public should voluntarily come forward to keep the surroundings of their villages and hamlets clean. The MLA sought the staff of the village secretariat and Asha workers to coordinate with the Medical and Health Department and intensify awareness campaigns among the households regarding health and hygiene. He sought them to educate the public about the health benefit schemes of the State government. “The months of December and January are vulnerable to outbreak of dengue and viral fevers. So, the campaign should focus on fighting the menace,” Mr. Adimulam said.

Awareness campaign

Dr. Ravi Raju said that a majority of patients hit by dengue and other viral fevers approach the government hospitals at the last hour, making it difficult for the doctors to save them. “People, particularly in the rural areas, should come forward to utilise the services of the government hospitals in a big way. The IMA members all over Chittoor district will take initiative to adopt mandals vulnerable to viral fevers. The IMA in coordination with the government functionaries and private establishments will embark on a massive mission to create awareness on health and hygiene of the villages, focussing on the steps to tackle viral fevers,” he said.

The IMA regional secretary Yugandhar and treasurer Kondeti Madhu, senior officials of the revenue, education, medical and health departments were present.