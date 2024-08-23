IMA thanks Chief Minister Naidu for his nod to amendment of 2008 Act

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Andhra Pradesh, has expressed its gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving in-principle approval for amending the ‘A.P. Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008’.

It may be noted that doctors have been demanding for the past two years that the Act, under which there is a provision for punishment for a period of three years for those who attack doctors or cause any harm to them, be amended to increase the punishment up to seven years so that it becomes a non-bailable offence.

The Chief Minister made this announcement during his visit to the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on August 22, Thursday. IMA state president M. Jayachandra Naidu, general secretary P. Phanidhar and IMA A.P. State Action Committee chairman Ravi Krishna thanked the government for promising that they would make the laws against those attacking the doctors more stringent.