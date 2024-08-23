GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMA thanks Chief Minister Naidu for his nod to amendment of 2008 Act

Published - August 23, 2024 08:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Andhra Pradesh, has expressed its gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving in-principle approval for amending the ‘A.P. Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008’.

It may be noted that doctors have been demanding for the past two years that the Act, under which there is a provision for punishment for a period of three years for those who attack doctors or cause any harm to them, be amended to increase the punishment up to seven years so that it becomes a non-bailable offence.

The Chief Minister made this announcement during his visit to the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on August 22, Thursday. IMA state president M. Jayachandra Naidu, general secretary P. Phanidhar and IMA A.P. State Action Committee chairman Ravi Krishna thanked the government for promising that they would make the laws against those attacking the doctors more stringent.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / medicine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.