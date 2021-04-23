IMA, Praja Arogya Vedika to offer free medical advice

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 April 2021 19:38 IST

‘Doctors can be contacted on their mobile nos. in the time slots specified’

Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) will offer free medical advice in view of the COVID-19 second wave.

Experienced and expert doctors will provide medical advice on COVID-19 and also on other diseases. Those who need medical advice can call the respective doctors on their mobile numbers at the time slots specified against each number only, T. Kameswara Rao, general secretary, PAV, said in a statement on Friday.

Dr. P. Rama Rao (mobile no. 9949071946) between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, Dr. Ramesh Kumar (9848841617) between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. and between 6.30 and 7.30 p.m., Dr. T. Viswasanthi (8500585164) between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, Dr. Aruna Kumari (9440262988) between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., Dr. K. Phanindar (9959487815) between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Dr. Y.L. Narasinga Rao (9848191320) between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Dr. P.J. Srinivas (9949001578) between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.