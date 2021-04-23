Andhra Pradesh

IMA, Praja Arogya Vedika to offer free medical advice

Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) will offer free medical advice in view of the COVID-19 second wave.

Experienced and expert doctors will provide medical advice on COVID-19 and also on other diseases. Those who need medical advice can call the respective doctors on their mobile numbers at the time slots specified against each number only, T. Kameswara Rao, general secretary, PAV, said in a statement on Friday.

Dr. P. Rama Rao (mobile no. 9949071946) between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, Dr. Ramesh Kumar (9848841617) between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. and between 6.30 and 7.30 p.m., Dr. T. Viswasanthi (8500585164) between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, Dr. Aruna Kumari (9440262988) between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., Dr. K. Phanindar (9959487815) between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Dr. Y.L. Narasinga Rao (9848191320) between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Dr. P.J. Srinivas (9949001578) between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 8:01:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ima-praja-arogya-vedika-to-offer-free-medical-advice/article34394477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY