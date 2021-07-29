IMA opposes govt order to install oxygen plants in private hospitals

VIJAYAWADA:

29 July 2021

The government has stated that the hospital registration would be cancelled if the instructions are not followed

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has opposed the government order (GO) issued by the Andhra Pradesh State government recently making it mandatory for the hospitals in the state to install captive oxygen plants and keep sufficient oxygen cylinders. The government has stated that the hospital registration would be cancelled if the instructions in the GO were not followed.

Andhra Pradesh Private Nursing Homes and Hospitals Association (APNA), Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA), and the Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association of Andhra Pradesh (ANHAAP) have extended their support and solidarity with the IMA in this regard.

Addressing a press conference on July 29, IMA president elect C. Srinivas Raju said that the GO issued by the government was unnecessary, illogical and impractical. IMA was bewildered with the GO. The government has taken an arbitrary decision without taking major stakeholders such as private doctors and private hospitals represented by the IMA, APNA, ASHA and ANHAAP. The government should call a State level advisory committee to meet and take necessary decisions, he said.

