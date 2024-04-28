GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMA national president inaugurates new building

April 28, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) national president R.V. Asokan on Sunday urged all political parties to include health in their election manifestos, giving assurances on issues pertaining to the medical and health sector. He formally inaugurated a new building of IMA, constructed in memory of doctor Asha Subbarao, in Vizianagaram.

IMA State president J.C. Naidu and others gave a rousing reception to Dr. Asokan. He hailed the local IMA units’ initiative to construct the new building after demolishing the old structure. Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the medicines should be made available to patients at affordable cost.

He said that offering industry status to health sector would push many doctors to construct hospitals in rural and semi-urban areas. Dr. J.C. Naidu said that IMA had been taking up many service activities by conducting medical camps in the rural and tribal areas.

