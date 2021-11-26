IMA membership at discounted fee till Nov.30

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Andhra Pradesh president C. Srinivasa Raju has said that the IMA AP chapter will continue its policy of membership discount up to November 30. The decision was taken in view of pandemic devastation and to lessen the burden on young doctors. The membership fee will be raised by 25% from December 1 onwards, he said.

Dr. Raju, in a statement on Friday, said that earlier life membership fees was ₹9,000. Now it was ₹6,400 per doctor. The IMA members can have many privileges. They can have study material, webinar training to pass higher exams. They can avail themselves of health insurance, discounted premiums on family security schemes. Also, they can utilise guest house facilities in all IMA guest houses of the country, he added.