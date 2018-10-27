IMA members to rally for stroke awareness

more-in

Stroke, commonly referred to as paralysis, is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

According to the World Health Organisation, each year 1.7 million suffer from them in the world.

Of these 6.5 million die, and this number is more than the combined deaths reported owing to malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.

The theme for the World Stroke Day on October 19 is Up Again After Stroke, putting spotlight on survivors and caregivers.

Guntur based neurologist and president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) K. Vijaya Kumar said that stroke is brain attack that happens owing to cutting off of blood supply to vital areas of the brain.

Types

There are two types of stroke – in 85% of the cases it is caused by blood clots leading to ischemic stroke and in 15% blood vessels rupture cause Hemorrhagic stroke, which is more serious.

In Guntur, IMA members will take out a rally on October 28 from the IMA hall to the NTR Municipal Stadium to spread awareness on stroke.Dr. Vijaya said factors which increased the probability of a stroke included hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases, atrial fibrillation, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, hereditary factors, sedentary lifestyle and obesity.

Hypertension, which is also called the silent killer, is the most common factor leading to stroke. In 50% of the cases, those suffering from hypertension don’t know of it and often face the consequences later.

Common symptoms

Common symptoms of a stroke include weakness or numbness in one half of the body, speech slurring or loss of it, sudden blurring of vision, loss of balance or memory and difficulty in swallowing.

A brain haemorrhage can start with a sudden headache and vomiting and put the sufferer in coma.

FAST test

To detect stroke, doctors have been using a simple test called FAST - F-face drooping, A- weakness in one arm, S- speech difficulty and T-time to act. Common treatment of stroke includes administration of clot-busting drugs (Thrombolytic therapy drug).