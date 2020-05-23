IMA members distribute masks

Members of the Indian Medical Association Chittoor district chapter on Saturday distributed masks to about 1,000 people at various junctions on the Puttur-Chennai national highway in the Satyavedu Assembly constituency, which registered close to 50 COVID-19 positive cases with Koyambedu links in the last two weeks.
The chapter president P. Ravi Raju launched the distribution of masks to the public travelling on the NH without masks at Narayanavanam junction near Puttur. It was observed that a large number of people from the rural areas of the adjoining mandals of Pichatur, Nagalapuram, Nindra, Nagari and Satyavedu were not wearing face masks while travelling in share autos and two-wheelers. “Many men are using handkerchiefs and towels as masks, while women are using their saree. This practice is highly risky,” he said.
At a meeting with the Asha workers and paramedical staff on COVID-19 duties at the Primary Health Centre at Narayanavanam, Dr. Ravi Raju told them to educate the households in their respective areas about the face mask norm as a preventive measure.
