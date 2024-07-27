GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMA demands Central law on violence against doctors, hospitals

Updated - July 27, 2024 08:36 am IST

Published - July 27, 2024 08:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Office-bearers of the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday demanded a Central law on violence against doctors and hospitals.

At a press conference, association’s State president M. Jayachandra Naidu and general secretary P. Phanindra expressed concern over the increasing instances of violence against doctors. They said the atmosphere in hospitals was that of fear and mistrust and the scale of violence against doctors and hospitals had reached epidemic proportions.

Citing a Bill on violence against doctors and hospital initiated by the Union government, they said it was yet to be introduced in Parliament. A Central law in statute on attacks against doctors and hospitals would be a deterrent and would strengthen the State legislations, they said.

They said mindless criminal prosecution had resulted in harassment of doctors and practise of defensive medicine. To establish criminal liability, it was important to ascertain whether the intent to cause harm (mens rea) existed, they said and demanded application of Section 26 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in cases of alleged criminal negligence.

