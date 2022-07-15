IMA condemns attack on doctors by kin of patient

Govt. should take stringent action to curb such instances, demands IMA A.P. chapter

Doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association condemned the recent attack on doctors at a city hospital by the relatives of a patient.

At a meeting here on Friday, former national president of IMA Dr. G. Samaram said that doctors always try to cure patients and save their lives. They leave no stone unturned in providing treatment in critical cases.

“Several doctors and medical personnel saved lakhs of lives during the COVID pandemic while putting themselves at risk. Doctors are not gods but they put all their might when it comes to saving lives. Attacking such persons is condemnable,” he said.

IMA State president Dr. C. Srinivasa Raju said that the government should take note of such attacks on doctors. It should ask the police to take strict action against the attackers.

Doctors demanded the establishment of standard operating procedures to deal with attackers in such cases and they should be published accordingly.

In a separate release, IMA, Andhra Pradesh chapter condemned the claims of Baba Ramdev that Type-1 diabetes can be cured by their products and patients can stop taking insulin.

In a release, Dr. C. Srinivasa Raju said a person with Type-1 diabetes cannot survive without insulin.

“As a responsible association and professional organisation representing the major stakeholders of health care service, IMA, A.P. chapter strongly refutes the claims made in the videos of Baba Ramdev and urges the diabetes patients to continue medication prescribed by qualified physicians,” Dr. Raju said.