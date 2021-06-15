IMA-AP to protest violence against doctors on June 18

As part of the nationwide protest, the Indian Medical Association, AP chapter and its members will protest the violence against doctors on June 18 across the State.

IMA-AP president Dr. N. Subrahmanyam, president-elect, IMA COVID Task Force convener Dr. C. Srinivasa Raju and State secretary Dr. G. Nanda Kishore in a release on Tuesday stated that all medical personnel will stage demonstrations in protest against attacks on doctors and a verbal tirade by Baba Ramdev against government-sponsored pandemic programmes like vaccination, COVID management and demeaning of modern medicine.

“We will gather in front of our hospitals along with our staff wearing a black dress, black flags with placards reading 'save the saviour,” they said.

However, considering the pandemic crisis, no services would be affected or withdrawn due to the protest, they said.

IMA appeals to State and Central governments to recognise the doctors who died of COVID-19 after contracting the virus in the line of duty and award solatium to their families under PMGKP and stop violence against doctors by the promulgation of Health Services Personnel & Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence & Damage to Property) Act, mandatory security structure among others.