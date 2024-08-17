ADVERTISEMENT

IMA A.P. Chapter demands stringent laws to protect doctors, healthcare professionals

Published - August 17, 2024 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Doctors in Vizianagaram boycott their out-patient duties in protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata

K Srinivasa Rao

IMA A.P. Chapter members staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Andhra Pradesh Chapter president J.C. Naidu on August 17 (Saturday) urged the Union and State governments to come up with stringent laws to protect doctors and healthcare professionals from violence and assaults.

Doctors, healthcare professionals and IMA A.P. Chapter members took out a rally in Vizianagaram, protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Dr. Naidu told the media that the incident had shocked the entire nation and caused agony to the healthcare professional.

IMA Vizianagaram district president V. Ashok, leaders L. Srinivas, A. Madhukar, B. Phaneendra, B.S.K. Varma, S. Kautilya and others took part in the protest.

In response to a call given by the IMA, the doctors boycotted their out-patient (OP) duties. However, they attended to emergency duties in both private and government hospitals.

