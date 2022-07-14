Illicit liquor worth ₹62 lakh destroyed in Bapatla

33,632 liquor bottles crushed under roadroller

SP Vakul Jindal and other police officials inspecting the seized liquor bottles before they were destroyed at Addanki in Bapatla district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Bapatla district police and SEB officials destroyed 33,632 liquor bottles worth ₹62 lakh with a roadroller at Addanki in the district. Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal personally supervised the operation.

The SP said that in the last two years, the SEB and police officers in the district conducted intensive raids and inspections and seized a large amount of domestic and local illicit liquor.

In all, 1,824 cases were registered at the SEB and police stations in the district and 33,632 bottles of liquor of various brands, worth around ₹62 lakh, were destroyed.

Strict action against the manufacturers and sellers of illicit liquor and black jaggery and other raw materials had helped check brewing of illicit liquor in the district, he said.

The police would crack down on illegal activities like illicit liquor, illegal liquor, ganja, gutka and poker.

Additional SP P. Mahesh, SEB AEO G. Narasimha Rao and District SEB CIs, SIs, Bapatla SDPO A. Srinivasa Rao, Chirala SDPO P. Sreekanth and Addanki CI M. Roshaiah were among those present.