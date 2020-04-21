Andhra Pradesh

Illicit liquor seized

The Alipiri police on Tuesday stumbled upon the illicitly-brewed liquor at a residence in Parvathipuram, located in Rajiv Gandhi Colony of Jeevakona on the city outskirts.

Acting on a tip-off, the police, led by Sub-Inspector Shaik Shavali zeroed in on the vicinity and entered a house, where they found spurious liquor stored in several barrels. The remote area is located away from the city and abutting the hills, possibly making it easier for the perpetrators to believe they could get away with the crime unnoticed.

All the stock was seized and the police moved to the nearby areas to track suspects having dubious track record.

