Illegally stored firecrackers worth ₹11.5 lakh seized

The city police seized huge quantity of firecrackers worth ₹11.5 lakh that were illegally stocked in a grocery store and arrested one person.

According to a release, Dasari Mahesh (42) of Prasadampadu who had been running the grocery store in Yanamalakuduru reportedly purchased and stored 103 boxes of firecrackers in the midst of residential area without any precautionary measures and permissions from the authorities concerned.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the store and found the firecrackers manufactured by various brands and seized the stock.

The police said that traders should get permission from the authorities concerned before stocking up and selling firecrackers.