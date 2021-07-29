Illegal telecom operating gang busted

The Alipiri police have busted a gang operating an illegal telecom set up and arrested six persons allegedly involved in the operations, on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the security unit of the Department of Telecom, Andhra Pradesh, the police zeroed in on a building at Leela Mahal junction, where the illegal set up was operating from. The group was using a set of SIM cards to convert international VoIP calls into local calls, causing huge monetary loss.

“By obviating the network, those involved in the illegal conversion of calls not only cause loss to the international operators, but also pose threat to national security”, the Telecom Director (Security) G.V. Manoj Kumar stated in the complaint.

After filing a case under various sections of Indian Telegrah Act 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933 and IT Act of 2000, the Alipiri police are studying the gang’s modus operandi.