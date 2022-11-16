  1. EPaper
Illegal slaughterhouses removed in Hindupur of Andhra Pradesh

The officials rescue 20 animals and shifted them to Gosalas

November 16, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla
Officials shifting cows from illegal slaughterhouse on the outskirts of Hindupur.

Officials shifting cows from illegal slaughterhouse on the outskirts of Hindupur. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Hindupur Municipality officials have removed the slaughterhouse sheds constructed illegally on Parigi Road on the outskirts of the town with the help of police and rescued 20 cows and calves.

Municipal Commissioner Koduru Venkateswara Rao said that certification by a veterinary doctor was needed for setting up an authorised slaughterhouse and the waste generated at the facility needed to be disposed off scientifically. However, some people were running the business without permission and the local residents made a complaint about it, he said.

“We acted based on those complaints. A few more such illegal facilities on the Rahmatpura Road will also be removed. The Municipality had allocated land for slaughterhouses on the Gorantla Road on the town outskirts, but none shifted to those allocated places. The Municipality has shifted the seized cows to Goshalas. A stringent watch is being kept on all such activities in the municipality,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao told the media.

