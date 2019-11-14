Andhra Pradesh

‘Illegal sand transport flourished under Naidu’s rule’

Party terms protests by the TDP on the issue bogus

YSRCP Anantapur parliament constituency in charge H. Nadeem came down heavily on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleging that corruption thrived under him.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office here on Wednesday, Mr. Nadeem termed the protests by the TDP and Mr. Naidu as ‘bogus’ and claimed that illegal transport of sand flourished under the leadership of Mr. Naidu.

He said that sand would be made available to everyone soon.

The YSRCP leader praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing in the new sand policy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 1:37:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/illegal-sand-transport-flourished-under-naidus-rule/article29966420.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY