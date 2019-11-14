‘Illegal sand transport flourished under Naidu’s rule’

YSRCP Anantapur parliament constituency in charge H. Nadeem came down heavily on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleging that corruption thrived under him.
Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office here on Wednesday, Mr. Nadeem termed the protests by the TDP and Mr. Naidu as ‘bogus’ and claimed that illegal transport of sand flourished under the leadership of Mr. Naidu.
He said that sand would be made available to everyone soon.
The YSRCP leader praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing in the new sand policy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.