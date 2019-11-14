‘Illegal sand transport flourished under Naidu’s rule’

YSRCP Anantapur parliament constituency in charge H. Nadeem came down heavily on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleging that corruption thrived under him.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office here on Wednesday, Mr. Nadeem termed the protests by the TDP and Mr. Naidu as ‘bogus’ and claimed that illegal transport of sand flourished under the leadership of Mr. Naidu.

He said that sand would be made available to everyone soon.

The YSRCP leader praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing in the new sand policy.