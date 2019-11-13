Illegal sand operators in State face penalty of ₹2 lakh and prison time

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to impose a fine of ₹2 lakh on those indulging in illegal storage, sale / resale and transportation of sand and to make them liable for imprisonment for up to two years for committing the offence.

An amendment to this effect will be made to A.P. Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 1966. It is aimed at curbing illegal sand mining which is said to be the main reason for scarcity reported from across the State.

Besides, the Cabinet resolved to organise ‘sand week’ from Thursday (November 14) to make at least two lakh tonnes of the mineral available every day to get back the construction sector on rails so that the problems of lakhs of workers dependent on it for their livelihood and the common people are solved, said Minister for Information and Public Relations and Transport Perni Venkataramaiah.

Briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions at the Secretariat, Mr .Venkataramaiah said the target was to put an end to the crisis in ten days and officials of the mines and police departments were instructed to take necessary steps. Sand availability has already gone up due to the slow receding of floods in major rivers which prevented mining for nearly two months, he observed.

The Minister said the Cabinet unanimously approved the introduction of English medium from Classes 1 to 6 in government schools with Telugu / Urdu as a compulsory subject from the next academic year and that the views of various stakeholders would be taken before implementing the programme and extending it to higher classes in the subsequent years.

The Cabinet cleared the establishment of the A.P. Environment Management Corporation to take up the responsibility of disposing of the waste/effluents in addition to performing the regulatory function.

Village courts

The Minister said the Cabinet decided to set up 84 village courts (Gram Nyayalayas), for which an amendment would be made to the Village Courts Act-2008, and to regularise illegal residential layouts and plots subject to certain conditions.

Other decisions of the Cabinet are to increase the ex gratia payable to the families of fishermen who die during fishing on the seas from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh as a part of YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme (it will come into effect from November 21) and set up procurement centres for maize whose price fell ₹2,200 to ₹1,500 a quintal.