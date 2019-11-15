Illegal sand operators give officials in Chittoor the slip

As the officials are gearing up to celebrate ‘Isuka Varotsavalu’ (sand week) from Thursday, the police personnel finding it tough to keep a vigil on the illegal sand transport across the borders. In a span of one week, the Satyavedu circle police had seized about 10 vehicles in Nagalapuram and Varadaiahpalem mandals, bordering Tamil Nadu.

As part of the State-wide alert to keep the sand mafia at bay, four checkposts have come up on the Chittoor-Nellore-TN border, bringing the Sri City-Tada-Chennai national highway under surveillance.

In spite of this, the sand lifters could give a slip to the police and revenue officials, steering sand-laden tippers through agriculture fields and narrow village roads with connectivity to Chennai NH.

The police officials said that at present, there are two types of methods pursued by the illegal sand operators. The stocks would be officially procured through sand reaches, and this in turn would be shifted to the target destinations after dumping from the GPS fitted vehicles. Secondly, the transportation is done through fields and village roads, before connecting to the main roads.

Sub-Inspector (Varadaiahpalem) Hari Prasad said that it is true that some operators were lifting sand from the fields, without taking permission from the officials concerned, and transporting it through routes with little or no police surveillance. “There are countless routes connecting the villages of eastern mandals with the Chennai NH,” he said.

The police official maintained that in some cases, the accused were resorting to lifting sand from the rivulet beds, located close to the fields. The vehicles after collecting sand would again steer their way through the fields and rural roads, making the detection tough.

Sand reaches in T.N.

The Satyavedu circle police said that in recent days, the Tamil Nadu officials had opened two sand reaches under their limits, close to Chittoor district border. “The sand availability at both places (in Chittoor district and TN limits) stands at ₹370 per tonne for transportation. In view of the opening of the sand reaches under TN limits close to our border, we hope that illegal sand transportation will come down gradually across the border,” Mr. Hari Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the district authorities are gearing up to strengthen the digital monitoring of the sand transportation operations through installing CC cameras at all vulnerable locations, including the sand reaches and vital road points. In addition to this, the number of flying squads is set to be increased, particularly to tackle on the rural roads and fields.