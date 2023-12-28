ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal mining: TDP leader files police complaint against CS, DGP and Nellore Collector

December 28, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - NELLORE

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleges inaction by the official machinery despite the “vital evidence” provided by him

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy lodging a complaint at Nellore Rural police station in Nellore district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has lodged a police complaint against the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Director of Mines & Geology, the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Nellore district alleging that the officials have failed to take any action against the illegal mining despite the “vital evidence” provided by him.

“The illegal mining is continuing unabated in the district. The explosives such as gelatin sticks, ammonia, and detonators which were found at a mine at Varadapuram village in Podalakur mandal during my three-day Satyagraha have gone missing” Mr. Chandramohan Reddy told the media outside the Nellore Rural police station on December 28 (Thursday).

Claiming that he had provided the details related to the illegal mines along with their GPS coordinates, he alleged “absolute inaction” on the part of the State machinery. “What if the explosives have fallen in the hands of Maoists, extremists or ganja smugglers?, he asked.

The TDP leader said that the tribal communities living in the vicinity of the mines were in the grip of fear due to the blasts being carried out by the ‘unscrupulous elements’ involved in the illegal mining. He pointed out that the Central Explosives Department in Visakhapatnam had cautioned the State government through emails to safeguard the explosives, but “to no avail”.

