ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal mining of sand and gravel has touched a new high in A.P., says BJP leader Purandeswari

February 15, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - NELLORE

The YSRCP government will have to face the investigation that is under way into the contentious issue, she says

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president D. Purandeswari has reiterated the party’s criticism against the ruling YSRCP on illegal mining of sand, this time taking reference to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) observations.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements at VRC grounds here on Thursday, ahead of the scheduled visit of BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the party’s flagship programme, ‘Praja Poru’, on February 22, Ms. Purandeswari said the State government would have to face the investigation, which was under way on this contentious issue.

While accusing the State of diverting funds sponsored by the Central government towards its own schemes, she pointed to the report released by a Central committee that demanded submission of utilisation certificates on the use of funds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is large-scale violation and diversion on all fronts. The illegal mining of sand and gravel has touched a new high in the State,” she charged.

On electoral malpractices, Ms. Purandeswari cited the addition of 35,000 bogus votes during the by-election to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency. “While the revenue and police officials found no irregularities, a complaint by the BJP made the Election Commission of India take up the issue seriously. Investigation is on,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US