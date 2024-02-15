Illegal mining of sand and gravel has touched a new high in A.P., says BJP leader Purandeswari

February 15, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - NELLORE

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president D. Purandeswari has reiterated the party’s criticism against the ruling YSRCP on illegal mining of sand, this time taking reference to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) observations.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements at VRC grounds here on Thursday, ahead of the scheduled visit of BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the party’s flagship programme, ‘Praja Poru’, on February 22, Ms. Purandeswari said the State government would have to face the investigation, which was under way on this contentious issue.

While accusing the State of diverting funds sponsored by the Central government towards its own schemes, she pointed to the report released by a Central committee that demanded submission of utilisation certificates on the use of funds.

“There is large-scale violation and diversion on all fronts. The illegal mining of sand and gravel has touched a new high in the State,” she charged.

On electoral malpractices, Ms. Purandeswari cited the addition of 35,000 bogus votes during the by-election to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency. “While the revenue and police officials found no irregularities, a complaint by the BJP made the Election Commission of India take up the issue seriously. Investigation is on,” she said.