GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Illegal mining of sand and gravel has touched a new high in A.P., says BJP leader Purandeswari

The YSRCP government will have to face the investigation that is under way into the contentious issue, she says

February 15, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president D. Purandeswari has reiterated the party’s criticism against the ruling YSRCP on illegal mining of sand, this time taking reference to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) observations.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements at VRC grounds here on Thursday, ahead of the scheduled visit of BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the party’s flagship programme, ‘Praja Poru’, on February 22, Ms. Purandeswari said the State government would have to face the investigation, which was under way on this contentious issue.

While accusing the State of diverting funds sponsored by the Central government towards its own schemes, she pointed to the report released by a Central committee that demanded submission of utilisation certificates on the use of funds.

“There is large-scale violation and diversion on all fronts. The illegal mining of sand and gravel has touched a new high in the State,” she charged.

On electoral malpractices, Ms. Purandeswari cited the addition of 35,000 bogus votes during the by-election to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency. “While the revenue and police officials found no irregularities, a complaint by the BJP made the Election Commission of India take up the issue seriously. Investigation is on,” she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / mining

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.