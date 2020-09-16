Illegal installation of idols at Srikalahasti temple sparks row

BJP leaders visiting the Srikalahasti temple in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

TIRUPATI

16 September 2020 23:46 IST

BJP alleges connivance of temple officials

The unauthorised consecration of two idols in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the Srikalahasti temple sparked a controversy as BJP leaders staged a demonstration in front of the shrine on Wednesday, demanding stringent action against those responsible.

A Shiva linga and an idol of Nandi were allegedly installed by some ‘affluent persons’ a week ago.

Even as the temple administration has filed a police complaint in this regard and it refused to comment on the incident.

Temple trust board’s former chairman P.R. Mohan squarely blamed the Executive Officer and the officials for remaining tight-lipped over the incident. “People who installed the idols are known to the temple officials. They have been donating to the temple for quite some time,” alleged Mr. Mohan.

BJP leader Kola Anand Kumar, who is also former Chairman of the temple trust board, said some people were tampering with the age-old norms of the shrine and demanded action against those responsible for the illegal installation of idols.

Probe sought

The BJP submitted a representation to Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy on Tuesday, seeking a detailed probe into the issue.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, K. Uma, Kola Anand and S. Dayakar Reddy staged a demonstration in front of the temple on Wednesday, accusing the YSRCP government for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. “We have a strong suspicion about the connivance of the temple officials in the incident. The entries in the temple register are missing and the CCTV camera were looking the other side when the incident happened,” Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy told the media after visiting the temple.

A dig at govt.

“Burning of chariot at Antarvedi, desecration of idols and now illegal installation of idols at Srikalahasti temple. All these incidents tell about the government’s concern about the Hindu places of worship,” he said.

Referring to the missing of silver lion idols at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, he expressed concern over the security threat to the temples across the State.