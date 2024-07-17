GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Illegal gravel excavation on 234-acre Gundla Metta hill exposed in Kakinada district

Since 2021-22 financial year, we have not issued any permission for gravel excavation on the hill on which illegal excavation was, however, found on Wednesday, says Kakinada District Mines and Geology Department Assistant Director

Published - July 17, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KAKINADA

Appala Naidu Tippana 10237
District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili along with police personnel inspecting the illegal gravel excavation on Gundla Metta hill at Ramesampeta village in Gandepalli mandal in Kakinada district on Wednesday.

District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili along with police personnel inspecting the illegal gravel excavation on Gundla Metta hill at Ramesampeta village in Gandepalli mandal in Kakinada district on Wednesday.

District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili on Wednesday ordered to stop the ongoing illegal excavation of gravel on the Gundla Metta hill at Ramesampeta village in Gandepalli mandal in Kakinada district. The District Collector inspected the Gundla Metta hill, spread over an area of 234 acres, to check the ongoing illegal excavation activity. Close to 216 acres of the hill has been classified as assigned land. 

“Many individual applicants were given permission for gravel excavation in the 216-acre area of Gundla Metta hill till the end of 2021-22 financial year. Since then, we have not issued any permission for gravel excavation on the hill on which illegal excavation was, however, found on Wednesday,” Kakinada District Mines and Geology Department Assistant Director E. Narasimha Reddy told The Hindu

Mr. Narasimha Reddy further added that the Mines and Geology Department is yet to assess the total extent of area that was illegally excavated since 2022-23. 

The role of the Mines and Geology Department officials is now under the scanner following the visit by the District Collector on Wednesday. The Collector has also directed the Mines and Geology authorities to stop all the ongoing gravel excavations until further orders from the higher authorities.

