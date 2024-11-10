Illegal ganja trade: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha tells DGP to enhance CCTV surveillance, strengthen inter-State coordination

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to enhance CCTV surveillance across the State for ensuring public safety and to strengthen inter-State coordination, especially with Odisha, to curb illegal ganja trade.

Addressing senior police officers through video-conference on Saturday night (November 9, 2024), Ms. Anitha said due focus should be laid on sternly dealing with those committing offences against women and girls, and mischief-mongers resorting to character assassination by posting abusive and obscene content on social media platforms.

She also told the DGP that special emphasis be laid on cases of missing women and girls, and proposed the establishment of special courts to expedite the prosecution of offenses against women and children.

“Stringent legal action should be taken against the culprits by considering their anti-social activities as amounting to organised crime and criminal conspiracy,” she said, while recommending the creation of Social Media Cells in the DGP office and in all districts.

Further, Ms. Anitha instructed that charge sheets be filed promptly and arrests made without delay in all cases to prevent backlogs. She stressed the need to take strict action against repeat offenders in drug-related cases so that the kingpins could be apprehended.

Mr. Tirumala Rao directed the Anti-Narcotics Task Force to intensify its efforts in dismantling drug networks and to curb crimes against women and girls. He cautioned the police officers and personnel against being complacent in discharging their duties, lest their conduct should undermine the government’s effort to implement the rule of law effectively.

