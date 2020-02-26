Illegal detention case: HC orders CBI probe

The High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI inquiry in a case relating to illegal detention of three persons in Guntur Urban District.

A Division Bench consisting of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice Ramesh ordered a CBI inquiry into the illegal detention case filed by spouses of the trio.

The case relates to the missing of R. Srinivas, P. Srinivasa Rao and Adinarayana. The petitioners filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court in October last. On the same day of hearing by the HC, police registered cases relating to cricket betting and produced the accused before the local magistrate.

Even as the investigation into the case was going on, the High Court ordered that an inquiry into the case should be conducted by the Principal Senior Civil Judge, Guntur, and the report placed before it.

On the day of hearing, the Guntur Urban Police, however, disputed the inquiry report. After hearing the case on Tuesday, the Division Bench observed that since the police had disputed the inquiry report, a CBI inquiry should be initiated and posted the matter for June 17.