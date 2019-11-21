Illegal ‘country wine’ worth ₹45 lakh seized in Anantapur

The Department of Excise and Enforcement on Wednesday conducted raids on the farmhouse of Tanakalapati Maruthi Prasad, a former sarpanch of Uddehal village, at Bommanahal mandal in the district and confiscated illegally manufactured fruit wine estimated to be worth ₹45 lakh.

Excise Deputy Commissioner Talamala Vijayasekhar told The Hindu that after receiving a tip-off, the department began keeping a close watch on the activities of Mr. Maruthi Prasad at the farmhouse-cum-godown and brewing centre, where he was allegedly brewing ‘Natural Jamun Fruit Juice’ (blackberry) by mixing sugar and ‘Triphala’.

“In an early morning raid on Wednesday, we confiscated 456 cans (20 litres each) of ‘fermented blackberry juice’, which is nothing but wine, being manufactured without any licence,” Mr. Vijayasekhar said.

Accused on the run

A pungent smell was reported by residents in the area and the police personnel along with Excise officials seized 9,120 litres of illegally distilled country wine and sent the samples to the Central Food Laboratory in Hyderabad and to the Regional Excise Laboratory in Chittoor for tests. The owner of the property, said to be a YSRCP member, was absconding and a search was on for him in the district to arrest him.

Officials also seized a mixing machine, empty bottles, labels, sugar, and other ingredients used in distilling the country wine. Maruthi Prasad was allegedly selling one litre of the wine at ₹500 and a 180 ml bottle for ₹100 in Bellary, Rayadurg, Bommanahal and surrounding villages.