Illegal constructions will be brought down, warn Kadapa Collector and MLA

Updated - September 25, 2024 09:15 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa, 25/09/2024: Kadapa MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi rides a bicycle after formally flagging off a bicycle rally in Kadapa on Wednesday, as part of Swachchatha hi Seva campaign. Her husband and TDP Politburo member R. Srinivasa Reddy is seen on another bicycle. Photo: By Arrangement. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Kadapa MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy and the District Collector L. Sivashankar warned that illegal buildings will not be allowed and deviation in construction will be brought down.

Speaking at the ‘Swarnandhra Vision 2047’ programme organised in Ukkayapalle in the city on Wednesday, the Collector said that any construction on canals, streams and river beds would not be tolerated and stringent action would be taken against them. In a bid to keep the city clean and green, he also appealed to the public to separate the garbage at home as ‘wet and dry’ and use separate bins, before handing it over to the ‘Green Ambassadors’.

Ms. Madhavi said the State government had embarked upon the task of fulfilling its electoral promises and would be implementing them one by one.

As part of the ‘Swachchatha hi Seva’ cleanliness drive conducted earlier, the MLA flagged off a bicycle rally and rode a cycle on the occasion, along with her husband R. Srinivasa Reddy, the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) politburo member. “The Prime Minister’s Swachch Bharat dream and Chief Minister’s Swarnandhra vision would be realised by ensuring sanitation and cleanliness,” she explained.

Employees of the Municipal Corporation and Secretariat, who were also involved in the events, planted saplings on the occasion.

