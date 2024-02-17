GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Illegal cigarettes worth ₹19 lakh seized in Vijayawada

Cigarettes being smuggled from Tenali and Machilipatnam to Kukatpalli in Hyderabad city, say the police

February 17, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Patamata police raided a private transport company here on February 17 (Saturday) and seized cigarettes worth about ₹19 lakh, which were allegedly being smuggled to Telangana.

On a tip-off, the team led by Circle Inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy conducted a raid on the godown located at Auto Nagar, and seized 38,400 cigarette packets of the brands ‘Gold Vimal’ and ‘Gold Step’, said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P. Bhaskar Rao.

The cigarettes were being smuggled from Tenali and Machilipatnam to Kukatpalli in Hyderabad city. There was no statutory warning on the cigarette packets, and the seized cigarettes will be sent to a laboratory for examination, Mr. Mohan Reddy said.

“Following the directions of Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, a case under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, was booked against three persons,” the ACP told The Hindu on Saturday.

Police are trying to find out the place of manufacture and other details. A detailed investigation is on, Mr. Bhaskar Rao said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.