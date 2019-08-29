Ill-effects of liquor likely in curriculum

After promising total prohibition in a phased manner, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a slew of steps to achieve the goal.

Apart from strengthening the enforcement wing of the Prohibition and Excise and the Police departments, Mr. Jagan wants to rope in women police at the Village Secretariat-level while implementing prohibition.

The Chief Minister, in another move, has directed the officials to chalk out plans to include the “ill effects of alcoholism” in the curriculum in the State.

Deaddiction centres

Gearing up for prohibition, the State would allocate ₹500 crore for setting up ‘deaddiction centres’, Mr. Jagan said while addressing a review meeting on the Prohibition and Excise Department on Wednesday.

He said strict measures should be taken to check the flow of illicit liquor and women police should be employed in Village Secretariats for effective implementation of prohibition. The staff of the Village Secretariat should be trained in liquor control and prohibition, he said.

‘Sales dip’

The officials said liquor sales in the State had come down drastically due to closure of belt shops. The sale of liquor in July 2019 had shown a decrease of 12 lakh cases when compared to the 125 lakh cases in 2018-19.

Liquor outlets would be reduced from 4,380 to 3,500 and, on the whole, 20% of the shops would be closed. The government would initially open 503 liquor shops as a pilot project from September 1, the officials said.

The government, a week ago, had announced the liquor policy pegging the number of shops for 2019-20 at 3,500. The licence period of these shops would be from October 1 to September 30, 2020. The A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) was granted the privilege of selling liquor running the retail shops.

The government also ordered that no shop should be permitted on the road from Tirupati railway station to Alipiri via RTC Bus Stand, Leelamahal Circle, Nandi Circle, Vishnu Nivasam, and Srinivasam.

Similarly, no shop shall be permitted on the Leelamahal - Nandi Circle - Alipiri - SVRR Hospital - SVIMS road in the Tirupati Municipal Corporation area.

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department was directed to establish one de-addiction centre in every district.