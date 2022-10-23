Ikya Vedika vows to strive hard to make Visakhapatnam Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh

On the lines of the Telangana movement, leaders of the vedika plan to mobilise the support of people of the North Andhra region in furtherance of the goal

The Visakha Rajadhani Sadhana Ikya Vedika, a struggle forum comprising more than 50 associations, on Sunday resolved to strive hard to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State with a view to protecting the interests of the North Andhra region.

On the lines of the Telangana movement, the forum plans to mobilise the support of people of 6,200 villages and about 35 small and medium towns of the region.

It also plans to undertake a bus yatra to Amaravati to explain the sentiments of the people and the backwardness of the region to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, who attended as chief guest, said North Andhra would have a bright future if Visakhapatnam was made the Executive capital.

Mr. Prasada Rao said he would air his views in spite of having limitations as a Minister, and alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had turned Amaravati into a real estate venture.

He alleged that the Narayana Committee constituted by the TDP government had not consulted the people’s representatives of the North Andhra region before giving its report in favour of Amaravati as the capital of the State.

“The Amaravati model of capital will lead to agitations in the future as the wealth of the State will be concentrated in one place ”Dharmana Prasada Rao Revenue Minister

“The Srikakulam-Visakhapatnam stretch will progress quickly with the three- capital decision. Moreover, huge funds and vast tracts of land are not required if Visakhapatnam is made the Executive capital. The Amaravati model of capital will lead to agitations in the future as the wealth of the State will be concentrated there. Moreover, three generations have to wait for completion of the so-called capital in Amaravati,” Mr. Prasada Rao observed.

Vedika convener D. Sridhar alleged that the TDP government had ignored the valuable points raised by the Srikrishna and Sivaramakrishnan committees, which opposed the construction of a greenfield capital in Amaravati.

“The TDP government had not given details about land availability in the North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions in spite of repeated requests by the committees. It is nothing but a conspiracy against Visakhapatnam and the North Andhra region. That is why, we have decided to launch a new movement to achieve the goal,” said Dr. Sridhar.

Former Registrar of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University G. Tulasi Rao, who chaired the meeting, urged the people of the North Andhra region to fight together to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital.

APNGOs’ Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu said the employees of the region would also join the movement to achieve the legitimate goal.

Vedika executive body members D. Venkata Rao and P. Sugunakara Rao said an action plan would be chalked out to continue the movement in a peaceful and organised manner.

Vedika members M. Srikanth, A. Suribabu and M. Swaroop were among others present at the meeting.