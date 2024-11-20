ADVERTISEMENT

IITDM-Kurnool to groom 230 progressive farmers, SHG members, students in drone technology, operations in Konaseema

Published - November 20, 2024 06:25 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Five-day drive to be held at G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium in Amalapuram in early December; drive aims at grooming selected personnel in basic drone technology, components, functioning, assembling and operation, says District Collector

The Hindu Bureau

IITDM-Kurnool experts at a meeting with District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar on a training programme on drone technology in Amalapuram on Tuesday.

A three-member group of experts from the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IITDM-Kurnool) will groom progressive farmers, active members of the self-Help groups (SHG) and agriculture science students in drone operations and assembling as part of a pilot project scheduled to kick-start in early December in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The five-day training programme will be conducted at G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium in Amalapuram. 

The IITDM experts led by Prof. K. Krishna Naik on Tuesday held a discussion on the preparations and technical sessions of the programme during a meeting with District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar in Amalapuram. 

“At least 100 progressive farmers, 100 active SHG members and 30 agriculture science students will be groomed on all aspects of the drone technology during the training programme. The drive aims at grooming the selected personnel in basic drone technology, components, functioning, assembling and operation,” said District Collector Mr. Mahesh Kumar.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar said that the selected personnel would be taught on the methods of operation for various sectors including agriculture, disaster management and land survey.

