Andhra Pradesh

IIT to become COVID Care centre

Yet another COVID Care Centre is set to come up on the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) campus located in Yerpedu mandal of Chittoor district.

The district administration is contemplating to make use of the facility, keeping in view the rising cases and the need to accommodate mildly-affected patients from the Srikalahasti constituency.

On the directions of Collector M. Hari Narayanan, Revenue Divisional Officer (Tirupati) Kanaka Narasa Reddy visited the campus and explored the possibility of converting some of the buildings into a COVID Care Centre. Mr. Reddy also examined the vacant lands being identified for establishment of an oxygen plant near Srikalahasti.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector (Development) K. Veerabrahmam held a meeting on Sunday with agents supplying oxygen to all hospitals in the district, where they were instructed to act on priority basis.

