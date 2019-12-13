IIT Tirupati to take 665 more students

The inauguration of additional classrooms at the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) will now facilitate the accommodation of 665 more students at the permanent campus in Yerpedu.

This is in addition to the classroom infrastructure currently available to accommodate 510 students at the campus.

The classrooms block and the engineering unit, which were developed at a financial outlay of ₹12 crore, was formally dedicated at a simple ceremony at the campus on Friday, in which IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana and other senior officials and faculty members took part.

The step is part of the expansion programme taken up by the management in view of the steady rise of students at the permanent campus year after year. The new building has seven classrooms with a capacity to accommodate 40 students each, four rooms to accommodate 60 each, one huge room to hold 120 students, one to hold 20 students and a computer lab for 25 students.

The engineering unit, which is part of the Central Public Works Department, was inaugurated to facilitate close monitoring of the construction work currently on at the campus. Registrar A.V.V. Prasad and Deputy Registrar Santosh Kumar Sahu also took part.