ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Tirupati to host national symposium on science and technology missions on September 12

September 11, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology in Tirupati (IIT-T) is all set to host the national symposium on ‘National Science and Technology Missions’ organised by Innovation, Science and Technology Foundation (ISTF) on Tuesday.

The eminent persons from the S&T arena and policymakers such as Niti Aayog member V.K. Saraswat, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary M. Ravichandran, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Kalai Selvi (virtual mode), DRDO Director-General (Electronics and Communication Systems) B.K. Das and Shanta Biotech Emeritus Chairman K.I. Varaprasada Reddy are among the speakers at the prestigious event.

The top scientists would dwell upon the respective S&T missions being pursued by the premier research bodies, IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana, ISTF Chairman D. Narayana Rao and Vijnana Bharati (AP) representative Kompella Shastri told the media here on Monday. The event would immensely benefit the academic, industrial and research fraternities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US