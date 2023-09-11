IIT-Tirupati to host national symposium on science and technology missions on September 12

September 11, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Indian Institute of Technology in Tirupati (IIT-T) is all set to host the national symposium on ‘National Science and Technology Missions’ organised by Innovation, Science and Technology Foundation (ISTF) on Tuesday.

The eminent persons from the S&T arena and policymakers such as Niti Aayog member V.K. Saraswat, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary M. Ravichandran, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Kalai Selvi (virtual mode), DRDO Director-General (Electronics and Communication Systems) B.K. Das and Shanta Biotech Emeritus Chairman K.I. Varaprasada Reddy are among the speakers at the prestigious event.

The top scientists would dwell upon the respective S&T missions being pursued by the premier research bodies, IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana, ISTF Chairman D. Narayana Rao and Vijnana Bharati (AP) representative Kompella Shastri told the media here on Monday. The event would immensely benefit the academic, industrial and research fraternities.

