IIT-Tirupati ties up with Hindustan Shipyard

A.D. Rangarajan October 21, 2022 20:32 IST

The two exchange MoU at the ongoing defence exhibition at Gandhinagar in Gujarat

The Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Shipyard Limited to address the issues related to ship building. IIT-T Director Prof. K.N. Satyanarayana and HSL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Hemant Khatri exchanged copies of the MoU in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the ongoing defence exhibition DEFEXPO 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As many as 451 MoUs, agreements and technology transfers were exchanged at the twelfth edition of the expo, organised under the theme ‘Path to Pride’. Prof. Satyanarayana visited the expo along with a team of faculty members to explore research problems and work together for indigenisation of technologies in line with ‘Atmairbhar Bharat’. He recalled in this connection that the IIT-T had laid special focus on issues related to defence and space sectors.



