IIT-Tirupati Professor lauds pivotal role played by engineers in solving complex challenges

Engineers who gathered in Tirupati on the occasion of Engineers Day here on Sunday had a field day while proving their domain expertise as well as command over their chosen subject of study.

The Ramco Supercrete Best Engineers Awards 2024, powered by The Hindu and presented by Ramco Supercrete, sought to celebrate and reward the innovators and visionaries in the field of engineering, including professionals, academics and startup entrepreneurs.

At the awards function conducted at the Saaveri Seminar Hall in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus here, Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) Civil and Environmental Engineering professor and Dean (Planning and Infrastructure) A. Murali Krishna delivered the keynote address, where he hailed the pivotal role played by engineers in solving complex challenges, driving innovation and shaping a better future.

“Today, we honour the invaluable contributions of engineers, right from Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who made remarkable advancements in civil engineering, to the innovators who strive to build a brighter and more sustainable world,” said Mr. Ramesh Bharath, Assistant Vice President (Brand Management), Ramco Cement.

More than 150 entries were received for the awards presented in eight categories.

The awards winners, first runner-up and second runner-up respectively in the various categories are as follows:

Innovative Structural Techniques/Systems: Siva Narayana Byroju, GS Zakir Hussain and Danyamraju Satya Sai.

Outstanding Structure using any material: KA Mohammed Rafiju, P. Ranganatha Reddy and SA Tharun Thej.

Repair/Rehabilitation/Adaptive reuse of existing structures: Reddy Ahmed, Mujeeb Khan and Teja Surath.

Innovative constructive methods on site: Khaji Anwar Basha, J. Longtone Antony Viswasam and Raja Gowtham.

Outstanding research paper/Best civil and structural: P.V.R.K. Reddy, B. Damodara Reddy and Gadikota Chennakesava Reddy.

Outstanding Best Teacher (Civil/Structural): Gadikota Chennakesava Reddy, Chenna Rajaram and Kolimi Shaiksha Vali.

Sustainable green materials and technology: G.P. Kumar Chalamalasetti and S.A. Tharun Thej.

Best Start-up Entrepreneur in the Construction Sector: Chethan P.S.S. and Rajesh Kumar Uba.

Rajkumar. S, State Head (Andhra Pradesh), Ramco Cement, Govindarajan, General Manager (Field marketing and technical services), ARS Steels, Uday Kamath, Vice President (Channel Sales), N.P. Guhanarayanan, Assistant Manager, Swelect Energy, G. Srinivasa Rao, General Manager (Advertisement Sales - A.P.), The Hindu Group, also participated.

Mr. Aswin M from IIT Chennai, Mr. Srivatsan from Ahmedabad, and Mr. Manjunath, a structural engineer, acted as the jury members. MEASI Academy of Architecture acted as the knowledge partner, while ARS Steels and Swelect Energy were the associate partners.