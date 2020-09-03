IIT Tirupati launches M.Sc programmes

Continuing its academic expansion spree, the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) launched M.Sc programmes in Chemistry and Physics, which admits fifteen students in each of the streams. The premier institute is already offering similar postgraduate programmes in Mathematics and Statistics since last year.
The M.Sc. Chemistry programme was formally launched by the former Director of IISc Padmanabhan Balaram recently on the sidelines of a symposium titled ‘The bird’s eye view of excitement and challenges in chemistry’.
A dozen stalwart chemists including IISER Mohali’s former Director N. Satyamurthy, Directors K.N. Ganesh (IISER Tirupati), S. Umapathy (IISER Bhopal), J.N. Moorthy (IISER Tiruvananthapuram), Sourav Pal (IISER Kolkata), V. Chandrasekhar (TIFR Hyderabad) and SERB Secretary Sandeep Verma explained the challenges ahead of the human community and the role of chemistry in addressing them.
The M.Sc. Physics programme was launched by Condensed Matter Physicist T.V. Ramakrishnan, who narrated to the students the ‘excitement’ in studying and researching physics.
IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana explained the idea behind the launch of the ‘Centre for Atomic, Molecular and Optical Sciences and Technologies’ on the campus, while the heads C.P. Rao (chemistry) and B. Koteswara Rao (physics) presented the current state of their respective programmes.
