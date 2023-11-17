HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Tirupati faculty to train teachers under ‘PM SHRI’ initiative

November 17, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao on November 16 (Thursday) said that special training would be given to the teachers of schools selected for ‘PM SHRI’ initiative. The five-day training session would be organised at IIT-Tirupati, he said.

‘PM SHRI’ school is a Centrally-sponsored initiative intended to develop more than 14,500 schools to make every student feel welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said under this scheme, students would be nurtured in a way that they become engaged, productive and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy-2020.

In a meeting attended by the Director of IIT-Tirupati K.N. Satyanarayana, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said teachers of maths, physics, biology and English subjects would be imparted training by faculty members of premiere institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER). He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed with IIT-Tirupati.

Director of the State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) V. N. Mastanayya and others participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.