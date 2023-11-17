IIT-Tirupati faculty to train teachers under ‘PM SHRI’ initiative

November 17, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao on November 16 (Thursday) said that special training would be given to the teachers of schools selected for ‘PM SHRI’ initiative. The five-day training session would be organised at IIT-Tirupati, he said.

‘PM SHRI’ school is a Centrally-sponsored initiative intended to develop more than 14,500 schools to make every student feel welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said under this scheme, students would be nurtured in a way that they become engaged, productive and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy-2020.

In a meeting attended by the Director of IIT-Tirupati K.N. Satyanarayana, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said teachers of maths, physics, biology and English subjects would be imparted training by faculty members of premiere institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER). He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed with IIT-Tirupati.

Director of the State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) V. N. Mastanayya and others participated.