 IIT Tirupati Director reappointed for a second term

IIT Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana, who has been reappointed for a second term of five years. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kalidindi N. Satyanarayana has been appointed as the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology-Tirupati (IITT) for a second term of five years.

A professor of Building Technology and Construction Management in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras, Prof. Satyanarayana was made the professor in-charge of IITT upon its formation in 2015 to commence the academic and administrative activities from the temporary campus. In 2017, he was formally appointed as the Founding Director.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her capacity as the visitor of IIT Tirupati, has now re-appointed him for another term of five years, exercising the powers conferred under Section 17(1) of the Institutes of Technology Act 1961.

Prof. Satyanarayana was instrumental in preparing the first phase detailed project report for six third generation IITs, commenced the operation from the permanent campus in 2018 by constructing hostels, classrooms and laboratories.