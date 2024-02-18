GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT Tirupati bags first prize in Robotrac contest

‘Noob Robot’ from IIIT Ongole and ‘S-Logix’ from Ramaiah Polytechnic College, Bengaluru, secured the second and third positions respectively

February 18, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Participating teams move their robots on designated track at the finals of ‘Robotrac’ contest in Tirupati on Sunday.

‘Thunder Bolt’ — the team comprising of students from IIT Tirupati, bagged the first prize in the ‘Robotrac’ contest organised by Regional Science Centre and Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), that concluded on Sunday.

Of the ten teams from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka that participated in the event, ‘Noob Robot’ from IIIT Ongole and ‘S-Logix’ from Ramaiah Polytechnic College, Bengaluru, secured the second and third positions respectively.

‘Robotrac’ is a unique robotic event wherein the robots are tuned to follow the designated track to reach the destination in the least time duration. The event was inaugurated by ISCA former president and SVU former Vice-Chancellor Rallapalli Ramamurthi.

At the final event held on Sunday, the participants made their automated robots move steadily on the track, even as the members of the audience watched the proceedings curiously. RSC project coordinator Srinivasa Nehru and curator Sudipto Saha gave away the prizes to the winners.

