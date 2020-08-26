IIT-T inks pact with CFTRI for research

The Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati (IIT-T) signed an MoU with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysore for scientific collaboration, at an event organised through video link on Wednesday.
Precision agriculture
“As the the III-T is laying emphasis on food technology and precision agriculture, the tie-up will allow exchange of faculty and scientists, collaboration on research projects and ensure joint guidance for students,” said IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana.
Andhra Pradesh is considered as the rice bowl of India. Chittoor district produces about 25% of the mango pulp produced in the country.
The technological know-how of the IIT and domain expertise of the CFTRI will help boost innovation in automation in food industry and reduce the dependence on import of food processing equipment, Mr. Satyanarayana observed.
CFTRI Director Raghava Rao stressed the interdisciplinary nature of food engineering where streams such as biology, chemistry, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation engineering augment the strength of each other.
