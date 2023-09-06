ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-T and NDRF conference sheds light on latest findings on advanced materials

September 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 06/09/2023: IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana addresses the 29th international conference on ‘Processing and fabrication of advanced materials’ at their Yerpedu campus in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The 29th international conference on ‘Processing and Fabrication of Advanced Materials 2023’ brought together more than 350 delegates from across the globe, who discussed the latest findings on advanced materials and the need for high-end research in the emerging sector.

Jointly hosted by Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) and Bengaluru-based National Design and Research Forum (NDRF), the event began at the former’s campus here on Wednesday, with its Director K.N. Satyanarayana and conference Chairman M. Ravisankar setting the agenda in motion.

Satyanarayana spoke on fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation in the field of advanced materials. He welcomed the presence of several researchers, academicians, industry experts and students at the event.

A.P.V.S. Prasad, Chief Executive, CEMILAC, DRDO, Bengaluru was present as the chief guest, while Homi Bhabha National Institute Vice-Chancellor U. Kamachi Mudali and The University of Akron (USA) professor emeritus T.S. Srivatsan deliberated on topics such as additive manufacturing, nanomaterials, biomaterials, composites, ceramics, metals and alloys, smart materials, surface engineering, welding and joining, modeling and simulation.

The deliberations were followed by keynote speeches, plenary sessions, oral presentations, poster sessions and workshops. NDRF Chairman P. Raghothama Rao, organising secretary Ajay Kumar and Director S. Seetharamu were also present during the inaugural.

