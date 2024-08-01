ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Madras and Hyderabad experts to inspect constructions in Amaravati

Published - August 01, 2024 10:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Hyderabad will visit Amaravati on August 2 (Friday) and 3 (Saturday) to assess the conditions of the government buildings, whose construction works were stopped midway.

The State government has asked the IIT-Madras and IIT-Hyderabad teams to study the technical issues relating buildings in Amaravati. While works on some buildings were stopped midway, few others were stopped at the foundation level. Two experts each from IIT-Madras and IIT-Hyderabad would inspect the constructions and submit their reports.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had planned to construct the Secretariat, HOD offices, towers, High Court, and few other as iconic buildings during their previous regime (2014-19).

