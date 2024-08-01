GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Madras and Hyderabad experts to inspect constructions in Amaravati

Published - August 01, 2024 10:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Hyderabad will visit Amaravati on August 2 (Friday) and 3 (Saturday) to assess the conditions of the government buildings, whose construction works were stopped midway.

The State government has asked the IIT-Madras and IIT-Hyderabad teams to study the technical issues relating buildings in Amaravati. While works on some buildings were stopped midway, few others were stopped at the foundation level. Two experts each from IIT-Madras and IIT-Hyderabad would inspect the constructions and submit their reports.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had planned to construct the Secretariat, HOD offices, towers, High Court, and few other as iconic buildings during their previous regime (2014-19).

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.