IIT-Chennai to test the strength of iconic buildings in Amaravati 

Published - July 12, 2024 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana announced the government’s decision to get the strength of the iconic buildings that remained unfinished in Amaravati tested by IIT-Chennai and the buildings meant for MLCs and MLAs and officers and employees checked by IIT-Hyderabad.

The government would then reach a conclusion on how to proceed with the construction of the capital city.

The Minister stated in a press release that 47 consultants who worked for the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) have gone back after YSR Congress Party took the reins. As a consequence, new consultants have to be roped in by calling fresh tenders.

The CRDA was also facing staff shortage, which was being grappled with, he stated, adding that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would soon take a call on the action plan.

