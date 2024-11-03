ADVERTISEMENT

IISER Tirupati to hold national meet on Biosciences

Published - November 03, 2024 04:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

“Registrations are open until 11.59 p.m. on November 6,” an IISER release said

A.D. Rangarajan

The Tirupati institute is one of the five IISERs established across India. File

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER-Tirupati) has announced to conduct a National Conference for Undergraduate Research in Biosciences (NCURB) on December 16 and 17.

The event, to be organised by a dedicated team of BSMS students, will be a significant milestone, as it will be the first national-level conference to be conducted on IISER’s permanent campus in Yerpedu.

The Tirupati institute is one of the five IISERs established across India to foster a vibrant research environment and this NCURB provides a national platform for the undergraduate students to showcase their research talent and engage in meaningful dialogues with the broader research community across the fields of biosciences, such as modern agriculture, biomedical technology, bioinformatics, sustainable energy etc.

Prof. Utpal Nath (IISc), Prof. Amitabh Joshi (JNCASR), Dr. Rama Pai (MERCK), Dr. Bhavana Muralidharan (InStem) and Dr. Mayuri Rege (HBCSE) are some of the plenary speakers, who would be attending the two-day event. “Registrations are open until 11.59 p.m. on November 6,” an IISER release said.

For details of the conference, visit the official website https://ncurbiisertirupati.wixsite.com/ncurb.

